Columbus Statue In Mexico City To Be Replaced By Young Pre-Hispanic Woman

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA regular subject of graffiti protests, a Christopher Columbus statue on Mexico City’s famous Reforma boulevard is slated to be replaced with a replica of a pre-Hispanic sculpture. The symbolic decision denounces brutal colonization and finds a podium for the underrepresented Indigenous peoples. In the monument’s place will be an...

