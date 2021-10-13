Exercise Bike vs Elliptical: Which Should You Buy?

We understand small pets work great for kids and anyone starting out in animal ownership. But it can be tricky to determine which kind of little mammal to get if you don’t have experience with them. After all, how much do you really know about the differences between a hamster, a guinea pig, a gerbil, and a chinchilla? While some things will definitely stay true no matter which one you choose (they take more work than you think), you should get a good idea of what pet will fit within your household before bringing her home. Looking to stay on the smaller end? That narrows it down already. It’s gerbil vs. hamster if you don’t want to get something too big. Think through these points to figure out which one will be right for you.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO