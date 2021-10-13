BlackRock Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 16% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported that its third quarter adjusted operating income increased 11% year-over-year. The company also recorded a 16% increase in revenue year-over-year which reflects strong organic growth and 13% growth in technology services revenue, despite lower performance fees. The company generated $98 billion of long-term net inflows in the third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee growth.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0