BlackRock Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 16% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported that its third quarter adjusted operating income increased 11% year-over-year. The company also recorded a 16% increase in revenue year-over-year which reflects strong organic growth and 13% growth in technology services revenue, despite lower performance fees. The company generated $98 billion of long-term net inflows in the third quarter, representing 9% annualized organic base fee growth.

