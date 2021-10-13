CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville School Board Candidate Forum Tonight

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

The four candidates for the Knoxville School Board will gather tonight for a forum in the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. The forum is hosted by the Knoxville School District and KNIA/KRLS. Larry Scott, Jason Everly, Monica Sullivan and Dave Woodcock have all been invited to share their thoughts on why they should become school board members in November’s election. The four candidates are running for two open seats on the board. Business Manager Craig Mobley invites everyone to attend to help decide who to vote for.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
Knoxville, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knia Krls
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy