Knoxville School Board Candidate Forum Tonight

The four candidates for the Knoxville School Board will gather tonight for a forum in the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. The forum is hosted by the Knoxville School District and KNIA/KRLS. Larry Scott, Jason Everly, Monica Sullivan and Dave Woodcock have all been invited to share their thoughts on why they should become school board members in November’s election. The four candidates are running for two open seats on the board. Business Manager Craig Mobley invites everyone to attend to help decide who to vote for.