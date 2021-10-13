Arsene Wenger claims offside decisions will be 'automated' for the Qatar World Cup to speed up the process as the former Arsenal boss admits VAR 'still needs to be perfected'

Arsene Wenger says leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge was “like a funeral” in a new documentary.Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his reign and is hailed as a hero at the Gunners. One of his greatest achievements was leading the 2004 invincibles, where Arsenal went the entire league season without being defeated.In his new documentary, titled Arsene Wenger: Invincible, he details his departure from the club. “You realise that the end of something is like a funeral,” he says.At the time he said it wasn’t really “his call” to leave the club and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO