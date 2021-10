New World has been out for just over one week, and the hype hasn’t died down. Amazon’s new MMORPG has players stunned at the enormity of its open world, though sadly, even more players have been stunned at the initial lack of server space. Given that the company behind the title is one of the largest on Earth with unlimited resources at its disposal, the oversight made little sense. Queues have been comically long with more and more people have taken to abusing the AFK feature to avoid being kicked out and having to go to the back of the line. While that particular issue is being combated, the server problem is still taking center stage. Amazon just announced that New World currently has more than double the number of servers that it had last Tuesday.

