The Henry County Lady Cats traveled to Walton Saturday to take on Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton. Walton-Verona defeated the Lady Cats, 25-11 and 25-17. “We looked like zombies initially,” HCHS Coach Shelley Sims said. “The second set was better than the first but we weren’t firing on all cylinders. We struggled with consistency on all levels. I don’t believe we were mentally prepared to come in and play.