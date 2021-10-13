CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A traveling God

By Rev. Michael Duncan
Henry County Local
 5 days ago

Every Sunday school teacher, every church leader, and every pastor knows that leading people of faith is no easy task. They, like their leaders, can be a stubborn lot. That alone would make leading them difficult; but there is more. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe...

Hammond Daily Star

God makes house calls

Good Morning, Hammond America... Seems like I’ve heard that before. Have you ever had a sign that you needed to do something? Well, I dreamed last night that I had written something for the Daily Star that was positively brilliant. Woke up thinking, Hot dang, that was good. Problem is I don’t have a clue what I wrote. Maybe it will come back in another dream. Anyway, I took it as a sign so here goes.
HAMMOND, LA
Victoria Advocate

God’s gift to us

The last few weeks have been awful. So many deaths lately. Is it because I am getting older and it just seems that way?. Six deaths in less than two weeks, three from COVID-19, one from old age, one from stroke and one from motorcycle accident. It’s probably not a good sign when you find yourself daily humming several of the funeral tunes.
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

Why is God full of truthfulness?

“God is full of truthfulness because He reads the Bible a lot,” says Angela, 8. King David wrote in the Psalms that the Lord has magnified his Word above his own name. Who’s to say the Lord doesn’t read it as well?. Corrin has a little different perspective: “God is...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God Chooses Ordinary People

And Mary arose in those days, and went into the hill country with haste, into a city of Juda; And entered into the house of Zacharias, and saluted Elisabeth.—Luke 1:39-40 (KJB) God often chooses unlikely people for His work. You might feel too old, like Elizabeth, or not special enough,...
RELIGION
Gladwin County Record

Wholly man, wholly God

One is often confronted with the notion that Jesus is only one person among many great religious leaders. He is often placed in the same category as Moses, Buddha, Gandhi, Muhamad, and Confucius. He is thought of as a person who had reached the peak of human maturity and was God only in a metaphorical, mythological and historical sense. He is not being thought of as the savior of the world.
RELIGION
New Haven Register

The God Squad: God had given us free will

Dear Rabbi Gellman, in your article, The God Squad: Questions from the final exam of the theology class at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., Part 3, you answered a question from S: How come God puts us through difficult challenges that will just make us sad and could initially make us give up? You answered: “If God knew that we would give up, God would never test us. The point is that God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives. This is because we have free will and with free will, God cannot know what we will do next.” If “God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives,” and “with free will, God cannot know what we will do next,” is God not omniscient? I thought omniscience was an attribute of God. Thank you for your column that I read every week. — J, Wilmington, N.C.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
harkeraquila.com

Ode to the kitchen god: a poem

For as long as I remember, my childhood has been filled with tokens of my heritage and ancestry: for nine years I attended a local Chinese-run art studio, like most Chinese kids I took those dreaded language courses, and every school I’ve attended has had a predominant Asian demographic. Yet despite all these reminders, I often find myself struggling to make sense of the culture I was raised in. After all, I quit my language classes after a few years, my sister and I have only been to China twice, and my family rarely celebrates traditional festivals. Thus, when my grandma moved in to live with us, I remember feeling so excited—to me, she was the closest physical embodiment of my culture that I knew. Nevertheless, as time passed Knowing this and the fact that many members of the Harker community come from various backgrounds, I’ve often wondered how many other students or faculty have felt the same way, the desire to feel connected to a culture while it seems to slip further and further away from grasp.
ENTERTAINMENT
North Dallas Gazette

How God Makes Fishermen

“’Come, follow Me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will make you fishers of men.’”. Our calling has three distinct stages, which we can see in the lives of many called before us, to become mature fishers of men who greatly impact God’s Kingdom. First, there is the gestation period. This is...
NFL
Victorville Daily Press

On Religion: Running with God

In 1954, Massachusetts Gov. Christian Herter was working hard on the campaign trail as he ran for a second term. One day, after a busy morning chasing votes, he arrived at a mid-afternoon church barbecue. He hadn’t eaten a thing since breakfast. As Herter moved down the serving line, he...
VICTORVILLE, CA
highplainsobserver.com

Get To Know God As Father

“This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name.'" In the Old Testament, God is called “Father” only seven times. People just didn’t think of God as Father. They thought of him as Creator, Almighty One, God of Israel, and so on. Then Jesus...
RELIGION
yoursun.com

God's beef with Babel

The biblical tale of the Tower of Babel is a bit baffling. The story goes like this. Following the story of Noah and the flood, everyone on earth had the same language and the same words. All the people gathered and decided to build a city with tower with its top in the sky to make a name for themselves, lest they be scattered all over the world.
RELIGION
Picayune Item

The Power of God

A friend of mine who lives in New Orleans borrowed my generator because he had no electrical power at his house due to Hurricane Ida. He can’t wait to bring my generator back because that will mean his electrical power is back on. Generator power is usually a temporary solution for when the power goes out at our homes. We don’t want to make using a generator for power a long term solution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

I will hope in God

It is easy to put our hope in God when things are going well in our lives when God has provided food, friends, family, health, and a happy life. "And I will wait on the Lord, Who hides His face from the house of Jacob; And I will hope in Him." (Isaiah 8:17)
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

The fruit of the gods

The common persimmon in America is known by many names- Possum Apples, sugar plum, and just plain ‘simmons. The proper name or scientific name is Diospyros Virginian. Although some persimmons are native to China and Japan, our country has long had its own variety of the delicious fruit. For generations Native American ate the fruit but it was first documented by Hernando de Soto on his expedition throughout the southeastern U.S.
AGRICULTURE
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Hand of God - Review

In the 1980s, Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers ever to live, was not expected to join Napoli from Barcelona – until he did. As anyone familiar with his story – through being a football fan or watching the excellent 2019 documentary Diego Maradona about the footballer himself will know – his signing transformed the city of Naples, and he became a god-like figure to them. But being a god-like figure has its ups and downs and that is reflected through the eyes of the eccentric Schisa family, as we are introduced young upstart Fabietto – gifted but lost, roaming the streets of Naples without a purpose in life. He’s unsure of what he wants to be when he’s older – his brother wants to be an actor, and even has a shot of being in a Fellini film. The Hand of God feels very much like the perfect combination of football and cinema that are exactly the two things that I love, so it was an easy sell for me and I loved Paolo Sorrentino’s fusion of the two mediums – explaining how both can be as vitally important to someone’s lifestyle as the other – and capturing the ups and downs of all aspects of life felt deeply human, and deeply personal.
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: God on the move

The Book of Hebrews asserts that "God's works were finished from the foundation of the world," and it quotes Genesis 1 when adding "God rested on the seventh day from all his works." It is why some of us continue to do our best to set aside one day of the week for rest and worship. Please try not to fight too much over Saturday vs. Sunday.
RELIGION
Picayune Item

God Can Help Us

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Isaiah 41:10. Sometimes we may have the feeling that we are the only...
RELIGION
Washington Post

All God’s creatures

The announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the ivory-billed woodpecker is in fact extinct is sobering [“From endangered to extinct,” editorial, Oct. 3]. Known as “the Lord God Bird” because of its size and striking beauty, this creature would be an appropriate rallying point for the religious people of the world to stop treating God’s creations as if they are ours to destroy as we please.
RELIGION
Storm Lake Times

God bless Bear

Pastor Linda Morris conducted a Blessing of the Animals Sunday afternoon at Aurelia First United Methodist Church. Fourteen adults and seven pets attended. Above: Bear, owned by Dr. Robert Bryant of Storm Lake, is blessed. Left: David Morris of Aurelia sings “All Creatures of Our God and King.” Times photos by Dolores Cullen.
AURELIA, IA
guideposts.org

When God Nudges

Philip is a wonderful example of taking action without needing to know the reason why. He had no idea what he might encounter. He simply knew God wanted him to go. Is God nudging you to do something that you may not completely understand? Follow Philip’s lead—and take action. Today's...
RELIGION

