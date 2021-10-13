CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminence, KY

EHS drops two matches

By Greg Woods
Henry County Local
 5 days ago

The Eminence Warriors traveled to Walton Saturday to take on the Bearcats and Lady Pioneers and fell to both teams. The Warriors took on Simon Kenton first. They fell in the first set 25-17. “We started off flat with very low energy,” EHS Coach Ed Sweeney said. “We couldn’t get...

