EHS drops two matches

CALEDONIA, Mich. - The Davenport women's tennis team got reacquainted with Beltline rival Cornerstone University on Saturday morning at the DU Tennis Courts. Through a heavy fog during most of the match, the Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 6-1 win over the Panthers who are now 1-1. The doubles point was a clean sweep for Cornerstone. The one doubles betweenWillemien Coetzee/Kumiko Yamaguchi and Ximena Matamoros/Camila Ibarra was the closest with the Cornerstone duo winning 6-4. Sophie Jackson/Kailyn Skogmo at three doubles fell 6-3. Louise Hosking/Danica Malan at two doubles lost 6-1. The one point for the Panthers was a marathon match at five singles. Hosking dropped the first set 6-4 and then battled back for a 6-3 win in the second set and a 12-10 tiebreak score in the final set against Valentina Garcia. The other five matches ended in straight sets. Coetzee fell 6-3, 7-5 at one singles against Matamoros. Jackson at four singles lost 6-4, 6-2 against Renata Castillo.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO