CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evangeline Parish, LA

10 Most Famous People From Evangeline Parish

By Jude Walker
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week we started a new series where we take a look at the most famous people in each Acadiana parish. We started with Acadia Parish and this week move north a little bit to Evangeline Parish. (Yes, we're making it easy and just going in alphabetical order.) And just...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

The Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana

A few months ago we asked you on Facebook where are the snobbiest towns in Louisiana. And boy did the answers flow in like a raging flood. First, let's look at the definition of a snob. When we Googled it, this is what came up:. a person with an exaggerated...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

The Best Chips and Salsa in Acadiana

I've heard many people say that a Mexican restaurant can have great food but, if they don't have good chips and salsa, they don't want to eat there. Seems a bit extreme to me because, if the entre you're actually paying for is great, why should the free chips & salsa matter?
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Chataignier, LA
Evangeline Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
City
Turkey Creek, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Pine Prairie, LA
City
Basile, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Society
City
Ville Platte, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cruelly Abusing Dog; Search On For Pup

There are a lot of ways a person can do wrong, and most of them I can forgive. One thing that is not on that list, however, is being cruel to an animal. How someone can look at a dog, then decide to abuse them is beyond my understanding. In my eyes, that makes you trash. One prime example of this kind of garbage human behavior is reportedly coming out of the Big Easy today, but be warned - it's going to make you very angry.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Hunting/Fishing Licenses Now Available on LA Wallet

Technology continues to make things more convenient. I hate paperwork, especially when it comes to government-type of paperwork: driver's license, proof of insurance, registration, hunting license, fishing license, Social Security card and, most recently, proof of vaccination cards. Having to keep track of these items, for me, is a pain,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KPEL 96.5

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Louisiana

Growing up, there was always one university that I always wanted to go to - the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now, I know that many people don't necessarily know where they want to go to college until they have to make the decision but, for most people, they take pride in where they go to school. Making that choice of where you will spend the next 4 (or 5 or 6 or 7...) years learning about what will hopefully be your career is a huge deal.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana’s Most Searched Phobia 2021

We all have phobias. Some people even have phobias about phobias. Living in Louisiana, it seems we probably have more reasons to develop behavioral issues given our unique...let's call it our unique landscape. The Top Phobias in the U.S. The fine folks over at yourlocalsecurity.com have done the research to...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Council Member Booked for Alleged 3rd DWI

A New Orleans District D council member currently campaigning for an at-large city council seat was reportedly booked on suspicion of DWI early this morning (10/18/21). According to nola.com, New Orleans Police "found him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Elysian Fields Avenue." In a sworn statement from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Creepy Haunted Locations in Louisiana

Believe it or not, National Ghost Hunting Day is a real holiday. Maybe not one that your boss will give you the day off for, but still an actual holiday. And in a state that is known as much for being haunted, as for our wonderful food, this is great news. (Remind me to put the last Saturday in September on my calendar for next year.) We have a ton of haunted places around Louisiana, and I for one would like to check them all out. We are a very spooky state, and this is the perfect time of year to go exploring. Some of my favorite haunted locations around Louisiana are below, but let me know if you have any secret spots that we need to visit. Happy Halloween, fellow Louisianians. #BOO.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parishes#Vermilion#Cajun Heartland Usa#St Landry Parish
KPEL 96.5

Hey Lafayette Phone Companies, Fix this Problem Please

From the ritzy areas of Lafayette to the poorest areas of Lafayette, if you condition yourself to look for them, you'll see hundreds of phone company electrical boxes that are in substandard condition. How on Earth could these boxes carry a phone signal at all? And if they are abandoned, why have they become eyesores of electrical litter scattered throughout our communities?
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sulphur Police Department Announces Insurance Checkpoint

Now would be a good time to make sure your insurance card is up to date. The Sulphur Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they would be conducting an insurance checkpoint this week on October 21. In an effort to protect citizens from the issues that arise as...
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KPEL 96.5

Can You Help Church Point Police Find a Wanted Man?

The Church Point Police Department is asking for everyone's help in locating a man they want for a drive-by shooting. Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says they have been looking for Calvin L. Scott Jr. since the drive-by shooting that happened on July 12 of this year. Thibodeaux says they have...
CHURCH POINT, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy