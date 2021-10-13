Property Commercial Strategy: Why Independent Hotels Can Blaze the Trail

The combined sale price of the 25 buildings on this year’s list of the Chicago area’s largest commercial building sales fell nearly 2% from last year. This year’s edition, which ranks transactions completed between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, yields a total of $3.06 billion in sales, compared with last year’s total of $3.12 billion—though the bigger difference may be the types of properties that were sold. The No. 1 deal on the list is Pittsburgh-based Normandy Properties’ $412.5 million purchase of McDonald's Fulton Market headquarters, downtown's biggest deal in two years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO