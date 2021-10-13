CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property Commercial Strategy: Why Independent Hotels Can Blaze the Trail

By Jack Lindemuth
hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent hotels and resorts are notorious for being true trailblazers within the industry. This is due to the authentic brands at individual properties and smaller management companies with unique and entrepreneurial cultures. The secret sauce in their culture truly empowers and encourages their teams to experiment, be bold and unscripted, and write their own playbooks versus waiting to be handed one to execute like the big brands do.

www.hospitalitynet.org

