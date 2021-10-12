Google Nest products launch new features in the last quarter of 2021
The past few days we’ve seen several announcements about new features rolling out to Google Nest devices soon. This last quarter of 2021 will see new features coming to Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Hubs, and Nest WiFi, a lot of it globally while some will roll out to the U.S first. With the upcoming holiday shopping season, Google wants to remind its Nest community about all of the things coming to these devices that will benefit current users as well as those planning to make purchases in the next few months.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0