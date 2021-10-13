CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webinar focuses on legal issues of small and family-owned businesses

The National Business Institute will present the live video webinar “Guiding Small and Family-Owned Businesses” on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The faculty will analyze key legal issues that arise throughout the small business lifecycle, from preliminary planning and entity selection, to employment law basics, succession planning, and winding up. The webinar will provide strategic advice and practical tips for setting small business clients up for success. Attendees will:

