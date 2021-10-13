Quarantine guidelines change to allow more Missouri students to stay in class after COVID exposure
MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is embracing a new policy designed to allow more students to stay in the classroom despite being exposed to COVID-19. The "Test To Stay" policy was created by state education and health officials, and allows students exposed to COVID to stay out of quarantine under certain conditions. Those conditions include:www.kctv5.com
Comments / 1