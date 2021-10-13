Sylvia Kay Lockett, 65, a resident and native of Four Corners, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Franklin Foundation Hospital. A public viewing will be conducted from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin. Viewing and visitation will resume on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Baldwin, from 8 a.m. until the beginning of the Omega Omega Services of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at 11 a.m. Tributes and expressions will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Rosary being recited at noon. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., with burial following the mass services in the Sorrel Community Cemetery.