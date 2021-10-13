CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loreauville, LA

Gregory Mestayer

Daily Iberian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Gregory Mestayer, 72, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Readers for the Mass will be Alyson M. Beslin and Jack David Martin. Altar server will be Kylie Kay Mestayer. Urn bearer will be Aaron Mestayer. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A full celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date, to be determined and announced.

www.iberianet.com

