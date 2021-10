Glen Edward Hagen, 73, of Albert Lea, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home following many health complications. A Graveside Service will be held at Lunder Lutheran Church Cemetery in Twin Lakes at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8. Rev. Kent Otterman will officiate. In true Glen fashion the service will be short and simple. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair if they prefer one and to wear their favorite button down shirt and jeans. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the Hagen family park.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO