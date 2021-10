During this visit to Fresh Take, Sarah Kons from Hooper Law Office gets back to basics and explains the important differences between wills and trusts from an estate planning perspective. How much money do you need to make a plan? Can you switch from one to the other after you’ve started? Sarah addresses these questions and more, and shares opportunities to ask YOUR questions in person at an upcoming estate planning seminar in our area!

