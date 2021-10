Question: I have a question for you with harvest season going on. Is it legal for a vehicle with a slow moving sign to drive over 30 MPH?. Answer: A towed implement of husbandry that is empty and not self-propelled may be towed at lawful speeds greater than 30 miles per hour without removing the slow-moving vehicle emblem. The emblem must have a fluorescent or illuminated red-orange triangle with a dark red reflective border. It must be mounted so it’s visible from a distance of not less than 600 feet to the rear.

