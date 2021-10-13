CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Letter: Letter writer put into words what many have been thinking in Albert Lea

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to Don Sorenson for the wonderful letters he has submitted that put into words the thoughts many people are having. I viewed the Albert Lea School Board meeting twice. (It can be viewed on YouTube). I cannot believe the attitude of some board members to any view point that does not agree with the narrative they are pushing. Pretty disappointing! Perhaps it is time to consider a charter school for our community. Thanks to Don also for the positive suggestions for making our city better. We really appreciate his common sense.

