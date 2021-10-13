Just Have Lunch

I’ve been interviewing women scientists again, younger ones this time. I ask them if they have some kind of semi-official, almost casual way of staying connected with other women scientists. Because, you know, staying connected helps you survive the bullshit. Every time I ask them this question — and the answer is almost always “YES!” — I think of Senator Barbara Mikulski’s lunches which were surely a bullshit-survival mechanism. But they were something more: they were also watched. What happens when a network of women is watched? This first ran January 9, 2017.