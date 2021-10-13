CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Counter Russia and China, Make ‘Spheres of Influence’ Great Again

By David T. Pyne
realcleardefense.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the 1945 Yalta Agreement, a global sphere of influence between the United States, Russia, and China might have similar success for the entire world. There is an increasing threat of a two-front war with Russia and China stemming from their increasing superiority over the United States in terms of nuclear, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), and cyber weapons. Despite this increasing U.S. strategic military inferiority, many if not most U.S. policymakers continue to believe that the United States is the strongest military power on Earth This fallacy has caused them to neglect rebuilding America’s nuclear arsenal, building a comprehensive national missile defense system, and hardening the U.S. electric grid to deter a catastrophic attack by Russia or China. U.S. leaders must discard their idealistic misconception of a safe and secure unipolar world in which the United States is universally recognized as the most powerful superpower. The reality is entirely different. America now faces increasingly stark, limited, and uncomfortable choices, and is in desperate need of a new, forward-thinking grand strategy that counters, divides, and disrupts this burgeoning alliance between two nuclear superpowers.

Vladimir Putin
#United Russia#South China
Reuters

China surprises U.S. with hypersonic missile test, FT reports

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, showing a capability that caught U.S. intelligence by surprise, the Financial Times reported, citing five unnamed sources. The report late on Saturday said the Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through...
POLITICS
Syria
Afghanistan
Beijing, CN
Japan
Germany
China
Iraq
