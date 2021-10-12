CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Oscar’s Dinner Series on Nov. 17: “Anatomy of an Assassination – The Trial of the Century”

Cover picture for the articleOscar’s Dinner Series on Nov. 17: “Anatomy of an Assassination – The Trial of the Century”. Former Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman will hold his ever-popular Oscar’s Dinner Series at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with cocktails in the lounge at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. in the iconic glass domed dining room overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.

