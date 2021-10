Antisemitic graffiti and slogans denying the Holocaust have been found at Auschwitz.Signs of vandalism were discovered in nine barracks at the former Nazi death camp on Tuesday, the organisation which runs the site said.The graffiti was found at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, which is the largest of the 40 camps that made up the complex and was where some 90 per cent of the victims of the Second World War concentration camp died – numbering approximately a million people, most of them Jews.Staff at the memorial and museum said in a statement that the offence “is above all, an outrageous...

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO