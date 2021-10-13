CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Stock Slips Lower After Report Cautions On iPhone Production Cuts

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares moved lower in pre-market trading Wednesday amid reports that the tech giant may need to cut production of its signature iPhone 13 as result of the global semiconductor shortage. Bloomberg News reported that Apple could slash production by as much as...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Stock Futures Slip, China Slows, Apple 'Unleashed', Delta-Plus Mutation - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 18:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip Ahead of Busy Earnings Week, Oil Surge. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while oil prices extended their near-term rally into a ninth consecutive week, as concerns over surging inflation pressures and the weakest China growth rate in more than a year tamed optimism linked to a strong start to the third quarter earnings season.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Lower On Weak China Data; Q3 Earnings In Focus

U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while oil prices extended their near-term rally into a ninth consecutive week, as concerns over surging inflation pressures and the weakest China growth rate in more than a year tamed optimism linked to a strong start to the third quarter earnings season. China posted...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Earnings#Apple Shares#Aapl#Apple Inc#Bloomberg News#Broadcom#Avgo#Credit Suisse
Street.Com

A Negative Market Narrative Does Battle With Positive Price Action

Currently the bears have some pretty convincing arguments against further market upside. China's economic growth is slowing, and inflation is being driven by supply-chain problems and increased energy prices. Interest rates are rising, and central banks are running out of ammunition. Bears will also claim that valuations are unreasonable and much of the market is in a bubble.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Disney Stock Slides As Barclays Cuts Rating To 'Equal Weight', Price Target To $175

Walt Disney Co (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Barclays lowered their rating and price target on the media and entertainment group, citing slower growth from its Disney+ streaming service. Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar cut his rating on Disney to 'equal weight'...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Let's Zoom Out for Broadcom's Broader Picture

Semiconductor maker Broadcom (AVGO) was last reviewed on June 1 ahead of earnings. We wrote that "AVGO has turned upward again and traders could go long on available weakness ahead of its earnings announcement. Risk to $425. Targeting the $567 area." Let's check the charts again. In this daily bar...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Uber Looks Set to Exceed the $50 Speed Limit

Uber Technologies (UBER) looks like it wants to break above $50. While the S&P 500 was dumping the last few weeks, this stock was strongIt continues to hold and rally, and option premiums are relatively light, believe it or notEarnings are set for the week of Nov4. I think the stock will show momentum into those earnings and we could touch a recen...
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

Plug Power's Lowered Guidance Lacking Detail, Analyst Says

While Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report shares firmed Friday after the hydrogen technology company’s earnings guidance beat expectations, at least one analyst wanted something else: details. “Details were not provided,” Vaibhav Vaishnav of Coker Palmer Institutional wrote in a commentary. He sees tough sledding for Plug...
MARKETS
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Alcoa, 23andMe, Coinbase Global

Alcoa (AA) - Get Alcoa Corp. Report shares surged after the aluminum producer posted record third-quarter profit, unveiled a new buyback program and declared its first-ever dividend. Earnings came to $1.76 per share, compared with a loss of 26 cents a share in the year-earlier period and a penny ahead of the consensus analyst forecast.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Sizzling Buy-Rated Biotechs Highlight 5 Top Stocks Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
Street.Com

AMD Stock Breaks Out. Here's How It Can Continue Forward.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report stock on Wednesday tipped its hand that this name still has potential strength. In fact, growth stocks in general performed pretty well on Wednesday despite the increased volatility from the FOMC announcement. AMD powered higher on the day, giving...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Ticks Up; Jefferies Lifts Target, Sees Sustained Demand

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher Friday after a Jefferies analyst raised his price target on the electric vehicle maker to $950 from $850. Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were rising 0.4% to $821.90. Analyst Philippe Houchois, who affirmed a buy rating...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Attention Dip Buyers: Take Your Profits

If you've been a dip buyer of late, I'd say today is the day to take profits. If not today, then early tomorrow. Fades have come hard at the end of the day when they do come. Yesterday, we didn't have one, so it was a nice change, but a lot of the tech momentum names I've followed are either up hard for the third straight day or getting really extended.
STOCKS
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: UPS, PayPal, UnitedHealth

Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off accelerating inflation signals, as well as a hawkish Federal Reserve, ahead of a busy slate of bank and blue-chip earnings. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. 1. United Parcel Service | Increase 3.9%. Shares of United...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy