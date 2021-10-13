CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The 5 Maine Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners Drive-ins and Dives’

By Brittany Rose
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing I love more than watching shows on Food Network. It's so fun to watch these culinary masters practice their craft while I'm on the couch eating boxed macaroni and cheese. One show is Diners Drive-ins and Dives which features celebrity chef Guy Fieri touring the globe finding the...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Why Guy Fieri Never Eats Before Filming Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

If you ever find yourself at a really great diner, drive-in, or dive restaurant, chances are that Guy Fieri has already been there. Since 2006, the celebrity chef and restaurateur has been traveling across America just to find the best eats in the country and share them with viewers. While it might sound like a dream job to road trip around in a red convertible visiting all the various Flavortowns in the U.S., the truth is that taste-testing excessive amounts of food during long filming days can get pretty uncomfortable, and Fieri has adapted his eating habits from experience, as he tells People. "The way the system is now has changed dramatically from the way it was," Fieri told the magazine of how the show is currently filmed. Previously, he said, "It would take five days to make one show."
CELEBRITIES
Chronicle

Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Touched Down at Three Woman-Owned Restaurants in Twin Cities

If Flavortown is the destination, Lewis County residents don’t have to board a plane. “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” one of Food Network’s most popular shows, came to the Twin Cities this summer to record segments with three local eateries: Centralia’s Dick’s Brewing Company and Chehalis restaurants Mackinaw’s and Once Upon a Thyme.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Greyson F

New Bagel Restaurant Now Open

Sometimes there’s nothing like the satisfying crunch of a bagel. Whether it’s slathered in cream cheese for breakfast or it’s used instead of bread for a delicious sandwich, bagels are versatile and can prove plenty satisfying. Here in Tucson, it’s not easier than ever before to find a freshly baked bagel, thanks to the opening of Bube’s Fine Bagels.
TUCSON, AZ
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin native to appear on ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin native will be appearing on Food Network at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. David Flier, the owner of Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge, moved to Bend, Oregon 20 years ago and created his restaurant, which will be featured on Guy Fieri’s show “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.”
PEKIN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
kfrxfm.com

Couple Goes to Restaurant with Instructions for Chef

People sit in a blur banquets. A couple went to a restaurant, but brought along a six-step guide on how to make their food. The note was shared by a staffer after the cooks wrote “Ok Karen” on the piece of paper. People online criticized the couple, only referred to...
RECIPES
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pekin Daily Times

'Pork bombs' and pastrami: Pekin native on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Born and raised in Pekin, David Flier’s journey to his national TV debut as a chef and restaurant owner in Bend, Ore. began at Pekin Community High School. “My high school teacher, Becky Stevenson, got me into culinary arts as a junior,” he said. “I took her food service class both when I was a junior and a senior. She encouraged me to go to culinary school.”
PEKIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Food Network#Diners Drive Ins
cleveland19.com

Salvadorian restaurant featured during Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Antojitos y Pupuseria Guanaquitas restaurant is set to participate in this year’s Latino Restaurant Week, which aims to highlight Hispanic-owned businesses. Blanca Hernandez, founder and manager of the restaurant, couldn’t be more excited. “I’d like to show the people of Cleveland how tasty and interesting...
CLEVELAND, OH
businessobserverfl.com

Popular downtown restaurant reopen featuring new fall menu

SARASOTA — The annual fall hiatus of one local restaurant has officially ended. Located in Downtown Sarasota on First Street, Sage Restaurant is open to the public after it’s usual month-long closing. Alongside the restaurant reopening, its popular fourth floor rooftop bar also has reopened after being closed for over a year due to COVID-19.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wiartonecho.com

Three Calgary restaurants featured on list of 100 best places for outdoor eating

Patios have become an important feature for restaurants and customers through the pandemic as they allow diners to still indulge in favourite local cuisine, but in the open air. Article content. Restaurant-reservation company OpenTable announced the service’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining on Tuesday, featuring three restaurants from Calgary....
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Hawaiian Restaurant Opening in Town

Grab yourself a taste of the islandsElements 5 Digital/Unsplash. If you have called Tucson home for more than a few years, chances are you’ve at least made your way out to a local eegee’s to sample their locally-famous frozen ice beverage (also known as an eegee). However, the local chain restaurant doesn’t have a monopoly on frozen beverages here in town, and now there’s a new destination to help you beat the heat throughout the year.
HAWAII STATE
TrendHunter.com

Drive-Thru Chicken Salad Restaurants

Chicken Salad Chick is the nation's only fast and casual chicken salad restaurant. After five years of operating in Northcutt Plaza Shopping Center, the restaurant announced that it is reopening to a relocated restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The brand moved to a larger space to accommodate more hungry...
RESTAURANTS
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy