The 5 Maine Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners Drive-ins and Dives’

If you ever find yourself at a really great diner, drive-in, or dive restaurant, chances are that Guy Fieri has already been there. Since 2006, the celebrity chef and restaurateur has been traveling across America just to find the best eats in the country and share them with viewers. While it might sound like a dream job to road trip around in a red convertible visiting all the various Flavortowns in the U.S., the truth is that taste-testing excessive amounts of food during long filming days can get pretty uncomfortable, and Fieri has adapted his eating habits from experience, as he tells People. "The way the system is now has changed dramatically from the way it was," Fieri told the magazine of how the show is currently filmed. Previously, he said, "It would take five days to make one show."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO