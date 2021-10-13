CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecher and Theisen are wed

Cover picture for the articleKelli and Todd Lecher were married on August 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church by Father Dennis Miller. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Joseph Theisen. Kelli Theisen of Bellevue, IA is the daughter of Joseph and Lisa Theisen of Bellevue, IA. She is a 2006 graduate of Marquette Catholic Schools, a 2010 graduate of Loras College and a 2014 graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry. Kelli is currently an Optometrist at Medical Associates.

