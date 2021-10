The 2021 Texas Art Biennial, titled A New Landscape, A Possible Horizon, puts some of the latest, most innovative contemporary art on view at five art galleries and museums across San Antonio and Houston until Jan. 31, 2022. The participating art organizations are Artpace, The San Antonio Museum of Art, Ruby City, the McNay Art Museum and Fotofest. This year will be the seventh iteration of the Texas Biennial, as it was started in 2005 by an Austin nonprofit organization called Big Medium.

