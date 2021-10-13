Volunteer Work Days on the Prairie

Sometimes doing is better than seeing, and there is a lot of doing that needs to be done. On October 20 at 10 a.m. join Jackson County Conservation as we help out some of our rarest and most impaired habitats, the remnant prairie. Invasive and woody species threaten this rare ecosystem and the removal of these threats are vital. Jackson County Conservation staff and volunteers will help remove invasive and woody species from Ozark Wildlife Area’s remnant prairies. Volunteers will get a chance to experience a rare and fragile ecosystem. Volunteers will be provided hand tools. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and closed toed shoes. Volunteers are also asked to bring plenty of water. We will meet, carpool, and caravan from the Hurstville Interpritive Center at 10 a.m. For registration or questions please contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com. Other volunteer opportunities on the prairie are October 20, November 10, and November 24.