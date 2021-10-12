CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate forecast: these two things are on the rise

KCTV 5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red hot housing market is still sizzling. Naomi Ruchim reports.

www.kctv5.com

Citizen Tribune

Broyles Real Estate and Auction

Broyles Real Estate and Auction is a full-service professional auction company specializing in asset disposition via live onsite and online auctions for real estate, personal property, business, and estate liquidations. Broyles Real Estate and Auction. 530-A W. First North St. Morristown, TN 37814. O: 423-586-6103 | M: 423-312-2604. https://www.broylesauction.com/. Founded...
MORRISTOWN, TN
#Housing Market
perrysburg.com

Real Estate Transfers

Real estate transfers received for October 7, 2021. James L. and Georgia L. Whitney to Dennis W. and Patricia Hickman, 28534 Woodland Avenue, $290,000. LaMar and TiAnna Anderson to Vanessa A. A. Mujica, 3266 Sterlingwood Lane, $413,000. Andre Boomer to BGRS, LLC, 14849 Saddle Horn Drive, $430,000. BGRS, LLC, to Ramanjit Singh, 14849 Saddle Horn Drive, $418,000. Kevin K. Koffel, successor trustee,…
REAL ESTATE
ZDNet

Equinix and PGIM Real Estate sign $575m deal to build two data centres in Sydney

Equinix and PGIM Real Estate have signed a $575 million joint venture agreement to develop and operate two data centres in Sydney targeting hyperscale customers. According to Equinix, the facilities -- SY9x and SY10x -- will provide more than 55MW of power capacity. Both facilities will reside in Sydney's western suburb of Rosehill.
WORLD
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Who you work with in real estate matters

We have a slogan in my office- Who you work with matters! That has never been truer than in this difficult market we are in. When you are looking for a Realtor, ask who their ‘team” is. The most obvious people on their team are handymen, carpenters, painters, stagers, and landscapers. But a Realtor needs more than people who can prepare your home for sale. A strong network needs to include lenders, insurance agents, title companies and builders. But lately the most important person on my team has been my preferred lending partner.
REAL ESTATE
kinggeorgecountyva.gov

Real Estate Reassessment Notice

The law requires that the Commissioner of the Revenue reassess real property (land) every four years. The reassessment is the new value of your land for the next four years (2022-2025). Read more below:
REAL ESTATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Bitcoin Real Estate News

Luxury Estate Specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Offers Extraordinary Luxury Condominiums for Sale Using Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cash. The Cryptocurrency Option Gives Buyers More Options in This New Digital Era. Luxury Estate Specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in...
MARKETS
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Highlights

According to AL.com, Belle Fountain Land Co. paid $2.85 million for 950 acres at County Road 87 and Interstate 10 in the Elsanor area of Baldwin County, according to Stacey Ryals of Belle Fountain Land Co. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty represented the sellers. In Gulf Shores, a local developer paid $465,000 for a 3,600-ft2 office building at 2033 West 1st Street, according to David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors, who represented the buyers. Frank Reed of Heron Investment Properties worked for the seller. In Foley, an out-of-town investment group paid $675,000 for the former Four Seasons apartment complex on North Pine Street in Foley, according to Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty, who handled the transaction.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
connectcre.com

Investcorp Adds Two Advisory Directors to Real Estate Group

Investcorp has named two new advisory directors to its real estate group: Michelle Felman and Patrice Derrington, both based in New York. They join Mark Patterson, who was appointed as an advisory director in 2017. Felman and Derrington joined this month. They bring a combined 50-plus years’ experience across multiple...
REAL ESTATE
abcnews4.com

Rachel Urso Real Estate

Rachel Urso Real Estate is expanding! They have 2 locations now - King Street and now on Sullivan's Island.
REAL ESTATE
palmspringslife.com

Jelmberg Real Estate

From left: Josh Jelmberg, Gil Jelmberg, Penny Jelmberg, Christian Jelmberg. Studies show that a whopping 70% of family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation ever takes the helm. For the Jelmberg’s, bucking trends is something to be embraced, and one of the many reasons their story is so unique — as a business and as a family, they share a success story that’s been decades in the making and still going strong.
PALM DESERT, CA
theislandnow.com

All Things Real Estate: Do your homework before moving abroad

Have you been contemplating purchasing a vacation home or pied-á-terre in a warm and sunny climate within or even outside the U.S.? Maybe something offshore and exotic in Costa Rica, Belize, Panama, Nicaragua, San Salvador, Guatemala, the new hotspots in the Southern Hemisphere? Maybe Mexico, too?. The dollar has been...
REAL ESTATE
sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate: John Lee

Do you ever wonder where all the commission money goes in a real estate transaction? With prices so high in our area, it is a significant amount of money. When a seller signs a listing agreement, they agree to a commission rate with the listing broker, which is typically 5-6% in this area. That commission generally gets split evenly between the seller’s and buyer’s brokers, and the brokers split the commission with their agents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vail Daily

Vail area real estate transactions dip, prices still rising

It looks like Eagle County’s real estate market is going to surpass $3 billion in sales for the second consecutive year. But activity may be slowing somewhat. After spending the first half of this year running ahead of 2020 figures, the latest data from Land Title Guarantee Co. shows a bit of a slowdown in August.
VAIL, CO

