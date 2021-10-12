Real estate forecast: these two things are on the rise

Northeast Florida’s population is growing at an unprecedented rate. This growth will have positive impacts on our local economy; Our region will benefit from new and expanding businesses, a broader tax base, and an influx of creativity from a diverse group of new neighbors. Investors are taking note of this...
Broyles Real Estate and Auction is a full-service professional auction company specializing in asset disposition via live onsite and online auctions for real estate, personal property, business, and estate liquidations. Broyles Real Estate and Auction. 530-A W. First North St. Morristown, TN 37814. O: 423-586-6103 | M: 423-312-2604. https://www.broylesauction.com/. Founded...
Barnstable County Register of Deeds, John F. Meade, reports that the volume of real estate sales in September 2021 was down 20.7% from September 2020 volume, and the total value of sales was down 9.6% from the previous year. But the median individual property sale value was up 14.4% from...
Real estate transfers received for October 7, 2021. James L. and Georgia L. Whitney to Dennis W. and Patricia Hickman, 28534 Woodland Avenue, $290,000. LaMar and TiAnna Anderson to Vanessa A. A. Mujica, 3266 Sterlingwood Lane, $413,000. Andre Boomer to BGRS, LLC, 14849 Saddle Horn Drive, $430,000. BGRS, LLC, to Ramanjit Singh, 14849 Saddle Horn Drive, $418,000. Kevin K. Koffel, successor trustee,…
Equinix and PGIM Real Estate have signed a $575 million joint venture agreement to develop and operate two data centres in Sydney targeting hyperscale customers. According to Equinix, the facilities -- SY9x and SY10x -- will provide more than 55MW of power capacity. Both facilities will reside in Sydney's western suburb of Rosehill.
We have a slogan in my office- Who you work with matters! That has never been truer than in this difficult market we are in. When you are looking for a Realtor, ask who their ‘team” is. The most obvious people on their team are handymen, carpenters, painters, stagers, and landscapers. But a Realtor needs more than people who can prepare your home for sale. A strong network needs to include lenders, insurance agents, title companies and builders. But lately the most important person on my team has been my preferred lending partner.
The law requires that the Commissioner of the Revenue reassess real property (land) every four years. The reassessment is the new value of your land for the next four years (2022-2025). Read more below:
Luxury Estate Specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Offers Extraordinary Luxury Condominiums for Sale Using Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cash. The Cryptocurrency Option Gives Buyers More Options in This New Digital Era. Luxury Estate Specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in...
The 2022 housing market forecast was released by the Center for Real Estate at Wichita State University. With paid family leave at risk, advocates offer Biden an alternative in spending debate. Wichita real estate market. What’s the outlook for the housing market in Wichita? Are you weighing whether to buy...
At least two real estate managing broker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62233 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
According to AL.com, Belle Fountain Land Co. paid $2.85 million for 950 acres at County Road 87 and Interstate 10 in the Elsanor area of Baldwin County, according to Stacey Ryals of Belle Fountain Land Co. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty represented the sellers. In Gulf Shores, a local developer paid $465,000 for a 3,600-ft2 office building at 2033 West 1st Street, according to David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors, who represented the buyers. Frank Reed of Heron Investment Properties worked for the seller. In Foley, an out-of-town investment group paid $675,000 for the former Four Seasons apartment complex on North Pine Street in Foley, according to Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty, who handled the transaction.
Though I’ve had a lot of great questions come in this week, I feel compelled to skip the usual question-and-answer format of this column and jump right into a timely and important topic. As anybody who hasn’t been sleeping through the pandemic over the past 18 months knows, the American...
Brooklyn Luxury Home Sales Have Quadrupled From a Year Ago. The borough’s luxury market "has grown in leaps and bounds" over the past year, according to third-quarter reports. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. The Greenwich Village Townhouse That Children’s Book Author E.B. White Called Home. The "Charlotte’s Web"...
Investcorp has named two new advisory directors to its real estate group: Michelle Felman and Patrice Derrington, both based in New York. They join Mark Patterson, who was appointed as an advisory director in 2017. Felman and Derrington joined this month. They bring a combined 50-plus years’ experience across multiple...
From left: Josh Jelmberg, Gil Jelmberg, Penny Jelmberg, Christian Jelmberg. Studies show that a whopping 70% of family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation ever takes the helm. For the Jelmberg’s, bucking trends is something to be embraced, and one of the many reasons their story is so unique — as a business and as a family, they share a success story that’s been decades in the making and still going strong.
Have you been contemplating purchasing a vacation home or pied-á-terre in a warm and sunny climate within or even outside the U.S.? Maybe something offshore and exotic in Costa Rica, Belize, Panama, Nicaragua, San Salvador, Guatemala, the new hotspots in the Southern Hemisphere? Maybe Mexico, too?. The dollar has been...
Do you ever wonder where all the commission money goes in a real estate transaction? With prices so high in our area, it is a significant amount of money. When a seller signs a listing agreement, they agree to a commission rate with the listing broker, which is typically 5-6% in this area. That commission generally gets split evenly between the seller’s and buyer’s brokers, and the brokers split the commission with their agents.
It looks like Eagle County’s real estate market is going to surpass $3 billion in sales for the second consecutive year. But activity may be slowing somewhat. After spending the first half of this year running ahead of 2020 figures, the latest data from Land Title Guarantee Co. shows a bit of a slowdown in August.
