Real estate forecast: these two things are on the rise

We have a slogan in my office- Who you work with matters! That has never been truer than in this difficult market we are in. When you are looking for a Realtor, ask who their ‘team” is. The most obvious people on their team are handymen, carpenters, painters, stagers, and landscapers. But a Realtor needs more than people who can prepare your home for sale. A strong network needs to include lenders, insurance agents, title companies and builders. But lately the most important person on my team has been my preferred lending partner.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO