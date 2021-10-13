Register for Bystander Intervention Training
Each of us has a responsibility to make sure our campus and our community are safe for everyone. Madison College promotes Bystander Intervention Training, a program built on national standards, that helps us recognize the continuum of violence along which sexual misconduct exists and, in doing so, allows us prevent incidents of sexual misconduct before they occur. This training will utilize didactic lessons, interactive discussions, and a number of exercises to provide you with tools to not only think differently about sexual misconduct but to take action to prevent it.resources.madisoncollege.edu
