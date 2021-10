(Washington, DC) — The Biden administration is expected to unveil its COVID vaccine mandate for employers as early as as this week. White House officials recently held a meeting on the issue at the request of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. A top lobbyist who attended the meeting says there was “very serious concern” from some members about the possibility of losing employees. He said with the holidays fast approaching, the administration was asked to consider putting off the mandate until after the busy shopping season.

COMMERCE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO