In 2018, when Death’s Gambit was originally released, I picked it up. “A new 2D souls-like adventure!” I thought. I was correct, but it was just not for me. The soulslike genre works well in 2D, with some caveats: The elimination of a 3D space constricts combat actions to 2 dimensions, meaning maneuverability in a fight is not going to be the same. Movement is the key in a 2D soulslike. For me, Death’s Gambit just didn’t hit the mark. It had its fans, for sure. Champions of the grind, ready to throw down their free time to best a beautiful, yet flawed game. Fast forward to now. Right now. On my Steam profile I have almost 20 hours played in the game. What changed? Death’s Gambit: Afterlife was released.

