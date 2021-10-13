CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugees arriving in Albany are greeted by affordable housing shortage

By Massarah Mikati
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Their first displacement was caused by political unrest and economic crisis. The second was caused by a house fire. The family from Burundi lost their apartment in West Hill about a month ago, and couldn’t find a new one — even with at least three refugee resettlement organizations helping. Finally, an affordable apartment was found — but it wouldn’t be available until Nov. 1. Until then? A hotel has been their home.

