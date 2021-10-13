CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Data Confirm Biogen's (BIIB) Disease-Modifying Therapies Do Not Reduce Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in People with Multiple Sclerosis

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, which demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen’s portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, are being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) virtual meeting, October 13-15, 2021.

