New Data Confirm Biogen’s (BIIB) Disease-Modifying Therapies Do Not Reduce Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in People with Multiple Sclerosis
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, which demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen’s portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, are being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) virtual meeting, October 13-15, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
