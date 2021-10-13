CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Embolotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.13 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

By Emergen Research
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rapid increase in global elderly population, and rise in awareness regarding embolotherapy are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global embolotherapy market size was USD 3.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.13 billion...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Dietary Supplements Market Expected To Reach USD 239.46 Billion in 2028, Major Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases is the Key Factor Driving Market Growth – RND

Growing awareness about tailor-made dietary supplements and shift towards healthy lifestyle are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/929. Dietary supplements contain nutrients such as vitamins, amino acids, minerals, botanicals, probiotics, and enzymes. Vitamins are organic substances that can be classified into two types, fat-soluble and...
NUTRITION
Medagadget.com

Protein Stability Analysis Market Growth Driven by Advancements In Biotechnology Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing investment on R&D, outsourcing in the pharmaceutical sector, and rising incorporation of open innovation models in biotech are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2970. According to Reports and Data, the global protein stability analysis market size is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Medical Adhesives Market Expected To Reach USD 14.78 Billion in 2028, Increasing Utilization of Medical Adhesives for Internal & External Surgeries & Advancements in Medical Adhesives – RND

Rising demand for medical protective wear since the COVID-19 pandemic and emergence or variants and shift towards single-use disposable medical devices are key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4191. Rising demand for adhesives for production of respiratory protective devices, medical face masks, surgical drapes, and isolation gowns is...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market to Surpass $ 1,075.5 Million, Globally, by 2026 At a CAGR 10.1% | Dipharma Francis Srl, ERREGIERRE S.p.A., Grindeks

Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market, by Dosage Form (Liquid Dosage Form and Solid Dosage Form), by Mode of Extraction (Biological and Synthetic), by Application (Liver Cirrhosis, Gallstones, and Cystic Fibrosis), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa), had a market valuation of US$ 457.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Cancer Research#Research Institutes#Product Market#Market Trends#Emergen Research#Cagr#Embolic#Drug Elating
Medagadget.com

E-Prescribing Market Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of EHR Solutions Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing investment on R&D, rising government initiatives on digitalization, and rising awareness regarding benefits of e-prescribing are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3006. According to Reports and Data, the global e-prescribing market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion in 2028 from USD...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market to Surpass $ 88,511.3 Million, Globally, by 2027 At a CAGR 7.6% | Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé, Amway

Halal vaccines are non-toxic and comply with Shariah law. They do not contain any porcine-derived raw materials or alcohol. To prevent cross contamination, halal vaccines are manufactured in different processing units. In terms of revenue, the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market is forecast to hit US$ 49,345.7 million in...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Meniscus Repair Systems Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The global Meniscus Repair Systems Market is expected to witness a robust In Upcoming Years. The present scenario is such that industries across the globe are becoming more human with self-service tools, integrated workflows, and seamless virtual triage. In other words, workflows are getting optimized, so that precision could be worked better upon. Operational resilience could be built by creating a one-stop solution for enhancing driving outcomes and uptime all across the operational procedures.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Europe Pharmaceutical Drugs Market to Surpass $ 219.9 Billion by 2027 Growing At a CAGR 4.5% | Allergan plc. , Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Expiring patents of major branded products has paved a way for generics, which is expected to stimulate growth of the Europe pharmaceutical drugs market during the forecast period. In the near future, the pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to experience a robust growth due to expiring patents of key pharmaceutical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Cancer
bostonnews.net

Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market predicted to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2027

The report "Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market by Technology (2D Software, 3D Software), by Model (Solid, Surface, Wireframe), by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), by Level (Professional, Intermediate, Beginner), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Arts, Others) - Global Forecast to 2027″, market was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The rapid development of software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps has created huge opportunities for the growth of the global CAD software market. There is huge demand for accessing CAD data on portable device platforms such as smartphones and tablets from various users, including large and small enterprises. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, with ongoing adoption of new technology through mobile platforms, are in demand for critical drawing and drafting apps capable of replacing desktops, to design their products.
SOFTWARE
Medagadget.com

Ketones Market Expected to Reach USD 745.2 Million in 2028 due Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry and Increasing Emphasis on Launching New Ketone Supplements – RND

New York, October 18, 2021-The global ketones market size is expected to reach USD 745.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness about various health benefits of ketones and ketone-based products. Ketones, such as camphor, is present in various essential oils, including rosemary essential and spike lavender oils that are used in aromatherapy to stimulate nerve endings for pain relief and help in deep breathing. Also, camphor is present in consumer products, including Vicks VaporRub to provide relief from lung pain and is a key component in several cough and cold medicine available over the counter. Moreover, ketones, such as menthone, clears the lungs of congestion and offers relief from conditions induced by fever and illness, such as headache and nausea, and is often used in muscle cooling medicines and balms.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is anticipated to witness a significant growth to 2029 | TMR Research Study

The healthcare mobility solutions market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the upcoming years on account of the increasing adoption of mobile clinical systems and accessibility of critical business. Medical care versatility includes the utilization of cell phones, applications, and venture stages to impart just as safely and all the more productively trade clinical information among different end clients, for example, payers, suppliers, and patients.
CELL PHONES
Medagadget.com

Halitosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16 Billion with Growing at a CAGR of 10.5% by Forecast 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Global Halitosis Treatment Market, accounted for US$ 7.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a 10.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Bad breath or Halitosis as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), affects 50% of the U.S. populace and nearly 50% – 60% of the French population. Although it can cause due to various reasons, a crucial factor is oral hygiene. Problems of respiratory systems, hepatic disease, endocrine or hematological system disorders, metabolic conditions, and gastrointestinal disease, can also lead to halitosis.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Digital Health Market Expected To Reach USD 328.48 Billion in 2028, Increasing Preference for Personalized Medicines & Adoption of mhealth Technology- RND

Increasing elderly population and prevalence of chronic diseases globally has significantly increased the need for continuous monitoring of patients suffering with chronic diseases, and this is propelling demand for remote monitoring services. Elderly population is more prone to develop chronic and infectious diseases and hence there is increasing need for their continuous health monitoring, tracking vital signs such as heart rate, blood glucose level, and blood pressure, among others, and this is driving demand for remote patient monitoring systems.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytics Market Report | Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

The commercialization of the healthcare industry has caused an uptick in the demand for healthcare analytics. Although the domain of healthcare analytics can facilitate better patient and care management as well, it is primarily being used by hospitals to ensure operational and functional growth. The healthcare industry has unlocked several growth opportunities for various data-centric service providers, creating a sustainable pathway for revenue inflow across key industries. In addition to this, the ease of data collection across various healthcare verticals has also helped in driving demand within the global healthcare analytics market. Over the course of the past decade, several countries have developed dedicated healthcare transformation programs and strategies. These strategies are aimed at creating a congenial healthcare industry, characterised by cost-efficiency, patient care, and remote care delivery. Therefore, the global healthcare analytics market has a formidable growth opportunity at hand in the current scenario.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Histology & Cytology Market – In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2030

According to the report, the global histology & cytology market was valued at US$ 10.28 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030. The global prevalence of cancer has been rising significantly, and the disease is considered the second major cause of death after cardiovascular diseases. Various factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of cancer include urbanization, tobacco smoking, increasing pollution, changing diet patterns, and increase in the post-reproductive life span.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Trauma Products Market Expected To Reach USD 9.41 Billion in 2028, Increasing Geriatric Population & Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases Such As Osteoarthritis & Rheumatoid Arthritis – RND

Trauma is a medical term that refers to sudden physical injuries that require immediate medical treatment. Trauma products are usually used to treat physical traumas such as burns, fractures, sprains, strains, and dislocations. Trauma products can be categorized into two types, external fixators, and internal fixators. External fixator is a type of stabilizing frame that holds broken bone in an appropriate position. There are mainly three types of external fixators such as unilateral, circular, and hybrid fixators. Internal fixators segment accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing global geriatric population and rising application of internal fixators. Increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising investment by private investors and government in development of medical devices are some key factors expected to drive market growth of trauma products throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Human Vaccines Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Human vaccine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global human vaccine market was valued at US$ 37,807.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Medical Loupes Market | High Demand owing to the Steadily Growing Medical Equipment Business across the World

Traditionally, the healthcare business has been heavily regulated and has been unwilling to embrace new technology readily. However, over the previous decade, a wide range of new and cutting-edge solutions has entered the market. In the future years, technologies like augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to play an important role in clinical health IT applications. Growing prominence of technologies in the healthcare sector is expected to foster growth of the global Medical Loupes Market in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy