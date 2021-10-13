Embolotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.13 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

New York, October 18, 2021-The global ketones market size is expected to reach USD 745.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness about various health benefits of ketones and ketone-based products. Ketones, such as camphor, is present in various essential oils, including rosemary essential and spike lavender oils that are used in aromatherapy to stimulate nerve endings for pain relief and help in deep breathing. Also, camphor is present in consumer products, including Vicks VaporRub to provide relief from lung pain and is a key component in several cough and cold medicine available over the counter. Moreover, ketones, such as menthone, clears the lungs of congestion and offers relief from conditions induced by fever and illness, such as headache and nausea, and is often used in muscle cooling medicines and balms.

