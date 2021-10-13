Embolotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.13 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

The report "Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market by Technology (2D Software, 3D Software), by Model (Solid, Surface, Wireframe), by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), by Level (Professional, Intermediate, Beginner), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Arts, Others) - Global Forecast to 2027″, market was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The rapid development of software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps has created huge opportunities for the growth of the global CAD software market. There is huge demand for accessing CAD data on portable device platforms such as smartphones and tablets from various users, including large and small enterprises. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, with ongoing adoption of new technology through mobile platforms, are in demand for critical drawing and drafting apps capable of replacing desktops, to design their products.
