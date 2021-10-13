Agitation in Delirium Management Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027) | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Delirium is defined as a transient, usually reversible, cause of mental dysfunction and manifests with a wide range of neuropsychiatric abnormalities. It happens when an individual has sudden confusion or a sudden change in mental status. Delirium often clears in a few days or weeks. Some may not respond to treatment for many weeks. Early recognition and on-time treatment can help to reduce morbidity, mortality, health care costs, and length of hospital stay.www.medgadget.com
