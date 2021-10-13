CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Agitation in Delirium Management Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027) | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelirium is defined as a transient, usually reversible, cause of mental dysfunction and manifests with a wide range of neuropsychiatric abnormalities. It happens when an individual has sudden confusion or a sudden change in mental status. Delirium often clears in a few days or weeks. Some may not respond to treatment for many weeks. Early recognition and on-time treatment can help to reduce morbidity, mortality, health care costs, and length of hospital stay.

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market Opportunities and Drivers Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Forecast 2028 | Becton, Dickinson and Company

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique that allows you to see through the human body (hollow organ or cavity of the body). It is carried out for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Endoscopes have a camera or light source at the tip that enables doctors to observe the internal organ they are working on. Modern endoscopes are equipped with sensitive lights, such as blue and green lights, that allow physicians to see precancerous conditions more easily using narrow brand imaging.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Tectonic Innovation To Drive The Traditional Chinese Medicine Market

The Traditional Chinese Medicine Market is slated to witness a staggering CAGR In Upcoming Years. The future belongs to fee-for-value models. The key stakeholders are into the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care through these models. Thus, e-governance IT programs are being rolled out all over. In all, the e-market would be the trend in the upcoming period.
INDIA
Medagadget.com

Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market to Surpass $ 1,075.5 Million, Globally, by 2026 At a CAGR 10.1% | Dipharma Francis Srl, ERREGIERRE S.p.A., Grindeks

Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market, by Dosage Form (Liquid Dosage Form and Solid Dosage Form), by Mode of Extraction (Biological and Synthetic), by Application (Liver Cirrhosis, Gallstones, and Cystic Fibrosis), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa), had a market valuation of US$ 457.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Pharmaceutical Industry#Pfizer Inc#Akorn Incorporated#Novartis International Ag#Fresenius Kabi Ag#Mylan N V
Medagadget.com

Protein Stability Analysis Market Growth Driven by Advancements In Biotechnology Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing investment on R&D, outsourcing in the pharmaceutical sector, and rising incorporation of open innovation models in biotech are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2970. According to Reports and Data, the global protein stability analysis market size is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market to Surpass $ 88,511.3 Million, Globally, by 2027 At a CAGR 7.6% | Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé, Amway

Halal vaccines are non-toxic and comply with Shariah law. They do not contain any porcine-derived raw materials or alcohol. To prevent cross contamination, halal vaccines are manufactured in different processing units. In terms of revenue, the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market is forecast to hit US$ 49,345.7 million in...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Meniscus Repair Systems Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The global Meniscus Repair Systems Market is expected to witness a robust In Upcoming Years. The present scenario is such that industries across the globe are becoming more human with self-service tools, integrated workflows, and seamless virtual triage. In other words, workflows are getting optimized, so that precision could be worked better upon. Operational resilience could be built by creating a one-stop solution for enhancing driving outcomes and uptime all across the operational procedures.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

TIC Market for Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Industry was USD 12.5 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The TIC market for the pharmaceuticals & biotech industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. TIC services offers standards in the manufacturing process by conducting tests, validating, inspections, auditing, and certifications in accordance with regulations globally. TIC is playing an important role in the healthcare sector so as to meet the safety and health requirements of the consumers. The healthcare division such as pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical devices, clinical research, and digital health applications has witnessed substantial demand in TIC practices owing to the increasing need to acquire healthcare services and related products, including medicinal supplies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Medagadget.com

Europe Pharmaceutical Drugs Market to Surpass $ 219.9 Billion by 2027 Growing At a CAGR 4.5% | Allergan plc. , Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Expiring patents of major branded products has paved a way for generics, which is expected to stimulate growth of the Europe pharmaceutical drugs market during the forecast period. In the near future, the pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to experience a robust growth due to expiring patents of key pharmaceutical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

CBD Oil Market 2021 with CAGR of 25.48%, Research by Industry Opportunities and Regional Analysis by Key Players | ENDOCA, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman

The global CBD Oil market was valued at 315.47 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 25.28% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. Hemp oil extracts have traditionally been used around the globe as medicine. A large body of evidence has indicated that the benefits of CBD hemp oil can relieve various ailments. Endoca maintains the biochemical equilibrium within the hemp plants to maximize the beneficial effects of its organic CBD oil. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC. Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

E-Prescribing Market Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of EHR Solutions Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing investment on R&D, rising government initiatives on digitalization, and rising awareness regarding benefits of e-prescribing are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3006. According to Reports and Data, the global e-prescribing market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion in 2028 from USD...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dietary Supplements Market Expected To Reach USD 239.46 Billion in 2028, Major Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases is the Key Factor Driving Market Growth – RND

Growing awareness about tailor-made dietary supplements and shift towards healthy lifestyle are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/929. Dietary supplements contain nutrients such as vitamins, amino acids, minerals, botanicals, probiotics, and enzymes. Vitamins are organic substances that can be classified into two types, fat-soluble and...
NUTRITION
Medagadget.com

Organic Expansion To Run Through The Antibacterial Wipes Market

The Antibacterial Wipes Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock rocked after disappointing trial results of SARS-CoV-2 pill

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. took a 70.7% nosedive on heavy volume toward a record low in morning trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 2 trial of its oral treatment of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an outpatient setting failed to meet its primary endpoint. Trading volume swelled to 21.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 2.7 million shares. The company said primary endpoint of the AT-527 study was a reduction from baseline of SARS-CoV-2 in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared with placebo. The company said there was data that suggested AT-527 has produced antiviral activity in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions. The company said it, and its partner Roche, are assessing potential modifications to the Phase 3 trial, so the expected time when data from the trial will be expected has been pushed out to the second half of 2022 from the second half of 2021. The stock, which went public on Oct. 30, has now shed 71.5% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 3.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 19.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Halitosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16 Billion with Growing at a CAGR of 10.5% by Forecast 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Global Halitosis Treatment Market, accounted for US$ 7.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a 10.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Bad breath or Halitosis as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), affects 50% of the U.S. populace and nearly 50% – 60% of the French population. Although it can cause due to various reasons, a crucial factor is oral hygiene. Problems of respiratory systems, hepatic disease, endocrine or hematological system disorders, metabolic conditions, and gastrointestinal disease, can also lead to halitosis.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Human Vaccines Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Human vaccine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global human vaccine market was valued at US$ 37,807.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Estimated to Generate a Revenue of USD 3.2 Billion with Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, by Product Type (Planar Scintigraphy, SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Systems, and Hybrid PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Systems), by Application (Neurology, Oncology, and Cardiology), by End User (Research Institutes, Hospitals, and Imaging Centers), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 2,220.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy