Wabtec (WAB) Opens Its Largest Engineering Lab in India

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), a leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, inaugurated today a world-class global engineering lab at Bengaluru to enable rail component design and performance. The new facility is Wabtec’s largest lab in India and adds to the company’s growing engineering presence in the country.

pennbizreport.com

Wabtec opens Indian engineering lab

Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corp., a technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, recently opened an engineering lab in Bengaluru, India. The lab, its largest in India, will be dedicated to rail component design and performance. The Wabtec India Technology Center includes 12,000-square-feet of operations center and office space, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pymnts

Report: India's Pine Labs is Weighing IPO

The chief executive of Pine Labs, an Indian FinTech firm, says the company may go public in as little as a year because of opportunities in digital payments, Reuters reported. "We are at a stage where we will want to look at an IPO option in the next 12 months' time," Amrish Rau told Reuters in a virtual interview, the news service reported. "In the next 18 months' time, I see this (online business) to be a $25 billion opportunity (annually) just for Pine Labs. We have an opportunity where we can potentially double our volumes in the next two-and-a-half years' time."
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

7-Eleven to open its first store in India

7-Eleven is entering the second largest country in the world. The convenience store giant will open its first location in India on Oct. 9, in the country’s largest city of Mumbai. Opened by 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the store will offer 7-Eleven’s signature food and drinks, as well as items especially created to appeal to the local market.
BUSINESS
stevenspoint.news

Ki Mobility acquires Adaptive Engineering Lab

STEVENS POINT – Ki Mobility, a manufacturer of high-quality manual wheelchairs and seating and positioning products, announces the acquisition of Adaptive Engineering Lab (AEL). Ki Mobility’s president, Doug Munsey, made the official announcement on Oct. 1. The acquisition will complement and strengthen the Axiom seating line and expands Ki’s commitment to becoming a complete solution for its customers.
STEVENS POINT, WI
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) Completes Pleatco Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it completed the previously announced transaction to acquire Pleatco for approximately $255 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Sell its House of Fuller Beauty Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announces today the entry into a definitive agreement for the sale of its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico. This transaction is in line with the Company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets. Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed. The sale of the House of Fuller beauty business follows the Company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) Files IPO Registration Statememt

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verdant Earth Technologies (NASDAQ: VDNT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a development stage green energy company in the process of repurposing and recommissioning a traditional baseload...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
CNET

Foxconn reveals three electric vehicles, including Pininfarina-designed flagship sedan

Monday marked a big shift for Taiwan's Foxconn. The company best known as an iPhone supplier revealed three electric vehicles it plans to bring to market through partnerships: an electric SUV, a flagship sedan and an electric bus. The debuts took place during the company's Hon Hai Tech Day 2021, which adopted an overarching tone of becoming a "global next-generation automotive manufacturer."
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

India: the next global growth engine

“India’s equity market is on the cusp of overtaking” Britain’s, say Abhishek Vishnoi and Swetha Gopinath on Bloomberg. India’s market capitalisation stands at $3.46trn and has soared by 37% so far this year. India is fast closing in on the UK’s $3.59trn market value. The benchmark BSE Sensex has delivered an annualised return of 15% in dollar terms over the past five years, more than twice the FTSE 100.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Engine Media (GAME) to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its Eden Games Subsidiary

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V: GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that it has commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company's Eden Games subsidiary.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
investing.com

3 Stocks Rated 'Strong Sell' to Avoid at All Costs

Even though the market indexes rallied last week on a stellar start to the third-quarter earnings season, inflation and supply chain concerns are worrying investors. So, we think it could be wise to avoid Carvana (CVNA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) now because they look significantly overvalued. Moreover, they are rated ‘Strong Sell’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major stock market indexes rallied last week thanks to a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season. According to a Factset report, 80% of the S&P 500 companies that have so far reported third-quarter results have beaten EPS estimates, which is above the 76% five-year average.
STOCKS
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.

