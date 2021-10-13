CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock (BLK) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.17

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) reported Q3 EPS of $10.95, $1.17 better than the analyst estimate of $9.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.05 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.
StreetInsider.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. "Fifth Third has continued to deliver strong and steady financial results throughout the pandemic...
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 39c

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) reported Q3 EPS of $4.96, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $4.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Synovus Financial (SNV) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.20, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. "Our third quarter story was shaped by an intense focus on growth, and we are pleased with the results," said...
StreetInsider.com

Iridium Communications (IRDM) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS; Expects FY EBITDA $375M

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02); Expects full-year EBITDA of $375M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Iridium...
StreetInsider.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported Q3 EPS of $3.88, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $3.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Signature Bank (SBNY) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Zions Bancorp (ZION) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) reported Q3 EPS of $1.45, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Zions Bancorp (ZION) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Prologis (PLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 45c

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Dover Corp. (DOV) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c, Offers FY Guidance

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Mueller Industries (MLI) Reports Q3 EPS of $3.01

Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) reported Q3 EPS of $3.01, versus $0.76 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $982.2 million, versus $619.1 million reported last year. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.94, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.81. For earnings history and earnings-related data on FB Financial Corporation (FBK) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Updates Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.58, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.55. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.12 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.9 billion. GUIDANCE:. Philip Morris...
StreetInsider.com

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenue Comes in Light

Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $348.67 million. The Company continues to...
StreetInsider.com

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.44, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $190 million versus the consensus estimate of $189.86 million.
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $151.58 million.
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Dow Inc. (DOW) to Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from Peerperform to Underperform with a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We’re downgrading DOW to Underperform as we’re most cautious on the PetChem complex, are now 6% below 2022 Street EBITDA, and our new PT implies 7% downside. Our cautious PetChem view stems from our bullish natural gas, ethane, and propane outlook, which combined with PE prices flatlining and ethylene prices retrenching from early year gains, suggest margins are getting squeezed and this price environment could last for the next 6+ months. Additionally, while DOW has previously used feedstock flexibility to its advantage, with both ethane and propane prices high, operational flexibility has been reduced."
StreetInsider.com

Alcoa (AA) Tops Q3 EPS by 39c

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) reported Q3 EPS of $2.05, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $1.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.77. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) click here.
StreetInsider.com

State Street (STT) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

State Street (NYSE: STT) reported Q3 EPS of $2.00, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.99 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. For earnings history and...
