Volta Inc. (VLTA) to Provide EV Charging to Floor & Decor

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, is partnering with Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, to make EV charging accessible to its customers at their warehouse stores across the United States. The charging stations are slated to be in place for customers at 8 Floor & Decor locations by the end of 2021, with more stations nationwide in 2022.

