Netflix Denies Suspending Trans Employee Over Dave Chappelle Criticism

By Owen Hodgson
uncrazed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has denied reports suggesting that they fired a transgender employee over tweets criticising Dave Chappelle’s new comedy. The streaming giant has denied firing employee Terra Field, a senior software engineer, who posted a series of tweets last week criticising Dave Chapelle’s new comedy series. Reports claimed that Netflix had...

www.uncrazed.com

