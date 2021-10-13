CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Why Global Von Willebrand Disease (vWD) Treatment Market is Growing Rapidly with Current and Future Business Opportunities | Top Companies Covered Octapharma, Shire Plc, BDI Pharma, Baxalta

Cover picture for the articleVon Willebrand Disease, also known as hemorrhagic plaques of the arteries, is an uncommon but potentially serious type of hemorrhagic stroke. If the walls of the affected blood vessel are blocked by a thickened clump of blood, the flow of blood is significantly reduced and the victim may require immediate medical attention. Von Willebrand Disease is a condition that affects the clotting ability of the blood, specifically the low levels of platelets that it has been programed to work well with. Platelet is a blood coagulation factor that helps to keep blood thin and stops clots from forming. Blood clots are bad for the body since they create thrombosis, which is a condition in which blood begins to pool, usually in the leg muscles.

Medagadget.com

Protein Stability Analysis Market Growth Driven by Advancements In Biotechnology Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing investment on R&D, outsourcing in the pharmaceutical sector, and rising incorporation of open innovation models in biotech are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2970. According to Reports and Data, the global protein stability analysis market size is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

E-Prescribing Market Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of EHR Solutions Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing investment on R&D, rising government initiatives on digitalization, and rising awareness regarding benefits of e-prescribing are some key factors driving market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3006. According to Reports and Data, the global e-prescribing market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion in 2028 from USD...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market to Surpass $ 88,511.3 Million, Globally, by 2027 At a CAGR 7.6% | Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé, Amway

Halal vaccines are non-toxic and comply with Shariah law. They do not contain any porcine-derived raw materials or alcohol. To prevent cross contamination, halal vaccines are manufactured in different processing units. In terms of revenue, the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market is forecast to hit US$ 49,345.7 million in...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market to Surpass $ 1,075.5 Million, Globally, by 2026 At a CAGR 10.1% | Dipharma Francis Srl, ERREGIERRE S.p.A., Grindeks

Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market, by Dosage Form (Liquid Dosage Form and Solid Dosage Form), by Mode of Extraction (Biological and Synthetic), by Application (Liver Cirrhosis, Gallstones, and Cystic Fibrosis), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa), had a market valuation of US$ 457.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Medical Loupes Market | High Demand owing to the Steadily Growing Medical Equipment Business across the World

Traditionally, the healthcare business has been heavily regulated and has been unwilling to embrace new technology readily. However, over the previous decade, a wide range of new and cutting-edge solutions has entered the market. In the future years, technologies like augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to play an important role in clinical health IT applications. Growing prominence of technologies in the healthcare sector is expected to foster growth of the global Medical Loupes Market in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is anticipated to witness a significant growth to 2029 | TMR Research Study

The healthcare mobility solutions market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the upcoming years on account of the increasing adoption of mobile clinical systems and accessibility of critical business. Medical care versatility includes the utilization of cell phones, applications, and venture stages to impart just as safely and all the more productively trade clinical information among different end clients, for example, payers, suppliers, and patients.
CELL PHONES
Medagadget.com

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years with Profiling Leading Companies like Acorda Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a liver disorder that causes bile duct inflammation and scarring (fibrosis). These ducts are tubes that allow the liver’s fluids (bile) to travel through the colon, allowing fat breakdown to take place. Men between the ages of 25 and 40 are disproportionately affected by this condition. Damage to the ducts results in a buildup of bile acids, which are key components of bile, in the liver, causing liver tissue damage, portal hypertension (high blood pressure in the veins connecting the liver and the gut), and liver failure, as well as an increased risk of liver cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Estimated to Generate a Revenue of USD 3.2 Billion with Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, by Product Type (Planar Scintigraphy, SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Systems, and Hybrid PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Systems), by Application (Neurology, Oncology, and Cardiology), by End User (Research Institutes, Hospitals, and Imaging Centers), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 2,220.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Histology & Cytology Market – In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2030

According to the report, the global histology & cytology market was valued at US$ 10.28 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030. The global prevalence of cancer has been rising significantly, and the disease is considered the second major cause of death after cardiovascular diseases. Various factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of cancer include urbanization, tobacco smoking, increasing pollution, changing diet patterns, and increase in the post-reproductive life span.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Human Vaccines Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Human vaccine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global human vaccine market was valued at US$ 37,807.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Halitosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16 Billion with Growing at a CAGR of 10.5% by Forecast 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Global Halitosis Treatment Market, accounted for US$ 7.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a 10.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Bad breath or Halitosis as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), affects 50% of the U.S. populace and nearly 50% – 60% of the French population. Although it can cause due to various reasons, a crucial factor is oral hygiene. Problems of respiratory systems, hepatic disease, endocrine or hematological system disorders, metabolic conditions, and gastrointestinal disease, can also lead to halitosis.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Omega 3 Ingredients Market will grow at 15% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 13 Billion by 2025 | Key Players: Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, Croda International Plc., NU-MEGA Ingredients Pty, Pronova BioPharma ASA, Omega Protein Corporation, Ocean Nutrition Canada

Animal fats and fish oils are currently much in focus because of their content of high-value Omega-3 unsaturated fatty acids. Krill oil, derived from shrimp-like crustaceans called krill, is rich with omega-3 fatty acids. Studies have also show that chia seeds contain numerous vitamins, minerals and nutrients including omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids can aid in development of vision in infants.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Increasing Demand for Enzymes Market Overview 2021 | Key Players: Sanofi S.A., BASF, Roche Holding AG, BBI Enzymes Ltd., Codexis Inc., Affymetrix Inc., and AB Enzymes etc.

Enzymes are protein-based compounds that catalyze chemical reactions by consuming a substrate and releasing an energy. Enzymes can either be living or non-living; non-living enzymes are generally produced by living enzymes and are commonly produced in various organs of animals and plants. Enzymes play a vital role in metabolism, the chemical processes which control the production and activity of chemical compounds at the level of the gene and protein level.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Increasing number of product launches and FDA approvals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Sinusitis is a sinus inflammation that blocks the nose and prevents mucus drainage. Sinus dilation systems are used to extend sinus openings in patients with nose drainage problems associated with nasal sinusitis or sinuses. Different types of sinus dilation devices, such as functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), sinus stents, rhinoscopes, and balloon sinuplasty systems, can be utilized for patients according to the need of the treatment.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Orthokeratology Market – Increasing investments in research of myopia and high myopia worldwide by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

Orthokeratology corrects hazy vision without the use of glasses, contact lenses, or corneal reshaping procedures like photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) or laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK). Furthermore, it is less expensive than laser surgery. Orthokeratology contact lenses are getting a lot of momentum as a way to slow down myopia progression in kids. It is a procedure of correcting refractive defects with custom-designed hard lenses that change the curvature of the cornea for a brief period of time. The most prevalent therapeutic application of ortho-k in recent years has been to reduce myopia by leveling the cornea. Generally, the orthokeratology glasses are acceptable for myopes within -1.00 and -4.00 and Cylinder value (cyls) from 1.50 and 0.75, as per the Association of Optometrists.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Biochemistry Analyzers Market to Surpass USD 5,429.5 Million With Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% Forecast 2027 | Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter

Biochemistry analyzers are used to measure metabolites present in biological samples such as blood or urine. Automated analyzers help measure the concentration of certain enzymes, proteins, metabolites, electrolytes, or even drugs in the provided samples of blood, urine, plasma, serum, or other body fluids. Drivers:. Increase in research and development...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Driven by Growing Number Of Hospitals Worldwide: Reports and Data

New York, October 16, 2021 – Reports and Data has published its latest report titled “Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market Size, Share, Demand By Product, By Expenditure Type (Public Hospitals, Private Hospitals), And By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Retail Medical Stores, Online Retailers), Forecasts To 2028”. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2963. According...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Astaxanthin Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Products, Nutritional Supplements, and Animal Feed: Reports and Data

Increasing use of astaxanthin in energy drinks and health supplements, and growing use in the production of therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the global market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2914. According to Reports and Data, the global astaxanthin market size was USD 636 million in 2020...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market – Demand to Rise on the Back of Growing Need to Meet the Requirements of Geriatric Population

A rising need for expansion of healthcare access together with growth of the geriatric population unable to travel down to healthcare facilities is likely to play an important role in the development of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, cost benefits of medical resources together with rising incidences of various chronic diseases and unprecedented progress made in telecommunication systems is likely to open up new growth avenues for the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market in the years to come. However, informal use of various practices of social media, fraud in the healthcare system, and variations in regional regulations are likely to restrain development of the market in the years to come.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Next-generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast to 2024

The cancer diagnostics industry is projected to witness lucrative growth in the next few years due to the increasing number of technologically advanced products providing accurate test results in the field of diagnostics. Additionally, they also help with therapeutic monitoring and early diagnosis of cancer. Significant improvements observed in the shift from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point of care testing (POC) drive this market.
CANCER

