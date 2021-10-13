Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market To Surpass US$ 2,576.3 Million Threshold By 2027 Globally | Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

With the increasing demand for more reliable and effective clostridium difficile diagnostics tools, accurate and improved diagnostic methods for the various strains of this gram are in high demand. Many manufacturers are introducing new generation instruments for accurate detection of this gram in patients with chronic diarrhea and other conditions that may lead to the occurrence of clostridium difficile. Some of the newest and highly sophisticated diagnostic tools are designed to detect and measure parameters such as titer of acidophilus, stool culture, and DNA extraction. Another reason why this diagnostic test for clostridium difficile has gained popularity is that they are less expensive than other available technologies such as viral cultures and molecular probe test for this gram.