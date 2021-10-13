Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market Analysis With Major Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ERBA Diagnostics, Zeus Scientific, Inc., Alere Inc.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAn anti-nuclear antibody test is used to detect antinuclear antibodies (ANA) in the blood. The immune system normally makes antibodies to help fight infection, as in normal conditions, the system recognizes foreign entities such as virus, and bacteria, and fight against these foreign particles. Some people have positive ANA tests even when they’re healthy. ANAs attack body’s own cells. Hence, these are called antinuclear, as these target the nucleus of cells. Antinuclear antibodies test is also used to help diagnose autoimmune disorders, such as Sjogren’s syndrome, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus (a chronic condition that affects many parts of the body, such as joints, brain, blood vessels, and kidneys). Thus, these antibodies are crucial for the diagnosis and management of autoimmune disorders.

