Wi-Fi 802.11 ax + Bluetooth LE v5.3 + 15.4 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL, available for immediate licensing for IoT applications.

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

October 13, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners Wi-Fi 802.11 ax + Bluetooth LE v5.3 + 15.4 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP Core with integrated PA in 22nm ULL is available for immediate licensing for the development of ultra-low power IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity chipsets. The RF IP core is fully compliant to WiFi IEEE 802.11 ax standard, IEE 802.15.4 standard & the Bluetooth LE (BLE) v5.3 standard, integrating all functional blocks including PA, transmitter, receiver, Frac-N frequency synthesizer, PMU & Interfaces. The RF IP Core is optimized for ultra-low power and very small die area for low-cost / low-power IoT applications such as wearables, logistics, smart home, smart lighting, sensors, appliances etc.

www.design-reuse.com

