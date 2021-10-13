Wi-Fi 802.11 ax + Bluetooth LE v5.3 + 15.4 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL, available for immediate licensing for IoT applications.

The advent of 5G introduced more opportunities for networking innovation. Private 5G is one of those newly hyped innovations, but what makes it different than public 5G? While the market for private 5G is small, it could be a promising solution for enterprises that need to provide wireless connectivity with minimal interference over a large area. But, implementation is different than the process of rolling out enterprise Wi-Fi, so IT may lack the necessary expertise. Network World senior writer Jon Gold joins Juliet to explain what private 5G is, how it compares to enterprise Wi-Fi and the challenges associated with it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO