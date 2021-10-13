CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 593.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2021-2028)

Cover picture for the articleClinical nutrition is a discipline which helps prevent, diagnose, and manage nutritional changes in patients linked to acute and chronic diseases and conditions. Nutrition provides people with the required amount of minerals, vitamins, water, fats, carbohydrates, and proteins essential for proper functioning of the body. It is recommended that everyone should consumes these seven nutrients on a daily basis to maintain their overall health. Thus, nutrition and nutritional care has gained wide clinical and scientific interest during the past decades. Clinical nutritionists provide individual counseling and develop meal plans that can change lives and help those who are dealing with many chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and digestive disorders. Thus, there is an increasing demand for clinical nutrition.

