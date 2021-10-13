Canada Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 593.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2021-2028)

The global CBD Oil market was valued at 315.47 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 25.28% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. Hemp oil extracts have traditionally been used around the globe as medicine. A large body of evidence has indicated that the benefits of CBD hemp oil can relieve various ailments. Endoca maintains the biochemical equilibrium within the hemp plants to maximize the beneficial effects of its organic CBD oil. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC. Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO