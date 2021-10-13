Smart Syringe Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,332.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027)

The TIC market for the electronics & electrical products industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Testing, inspection, and Certification market in electronics & electricals products provide compliance in testing, auditing, inspection, quality assurance, and certification services. TIC services are used in various industrial verticals to enhance productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing process. This will result in meeting internationally accepted standards, regulations, and policies set by the government to improve the product quality. TIC market for electronics and electrical products is growing owing to the mounting demand for household appliance testing and the rising adoption of equipment validation. The growing smart home projects will fuel the market growth in electronics and electrical products over the projected period.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO