Smart Syringe Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,332.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart syringe devices play an increasingly important role in delivering blood safely and easily. As more people live in low-income households that struggle to afford essential health supplies such as vaccines, basic medicines, and other life-saving medical devices, access to sterile supplies is hindered by a lack of infrastructure and lack of access to trained healthcare professionals. In developing countries, many people rely on untrained healthcare professionals who may be unable or unwilling to provide patients with the necessary medical equipment to deliver these supplies safely. In addition to this, poorly maintained equipment facilitates infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B and HIV, which can have disastrous consequences if not treated.

