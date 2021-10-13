(Published in the Norman Trans...
PG-2019-184 NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF GUARDIAN. You are hereby notified that said Petition shall be heard in the courtroom of the Honorable Michael D. Tupper, District Judge, of the District Court of Cleveland County. That said hearing shall take place in his courtroom located on the 4th floor of the Cleveland County Courthouse located at 201 S. Jones Avenue in Norman, Oklahoma on the 12th day of November, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at which time you may appear and show cause, if any you have, why said Petition should not be granted.marketplace.normantranscript.com
