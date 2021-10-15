Cathie Wood's ARK Adds to Teladoc (TDOC), Genius Sports (GENI), Markforged (MKFG), CRISPR (CSPR)
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cathie Wood's ARK active ETFs added ~199K shares of Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) stock, 338K shares of Genius Sports Group (NYSE: GENI) stock, ~180K shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) stock, and ~62K shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CSPR) stock, among other buys on Tuesday.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0