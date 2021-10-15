CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cathie Wood's ARK Adds to Teladoc (TDOC), Genius Sports (GENI), Markforged (MKFG), CRISPR (CSPR)

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cathie Wood's ARK active ETFs added ~199K shares of Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) stock, 338K shares of Genius Sports Group (NYSE: GENI) stock, ~180K shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) stock, and ~62K shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CSPR) stock, among other buys on Tuesday.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Williams Companies (WMB) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Kania downgraded Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "Midstream has outperformed the S&P 500 by 18% over the past 2 months following the run-up in commodities. We are downgrading shares of Williams from Outperform to Peer Perform mainly due to valuation. We believe that the company remains very well positioned as a quality natural gas name with a combination of growth and capital return via the dividend and share buyback. However, the stock is at our target price of $29 and we see less upside from here."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cspr#Crispr#Tdoc#Mkfg#Streetinsider Premium#Ark#Teladoc Lrb#Genius Sports Group#Crispr Therapeutics#Takeda Pharma#Tak
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Assumes Insmed (INSM) at Buy

(Updated - October 19, 2021 8:12 AM EDT)Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung assumes coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Toughbuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Toughbuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Starts Teladoc (TDOC) at Overweight

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $156.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Teladoc click here. For more ratings news on Teladoc click here. Shares of Teladoc closed at $135.40 yesterday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $151.58 million.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has long believed in buying "wonderful companies at a fair price." These two stocks let you do that, but actually get in at great prices. Buy-and-hold investing has outperformed other investing strategies by wide margins. It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks Rated 'Strong Sell' to Avoid at All Costs

Even though the market indexes rallied last week on a stellar start to the third-quarter earnings season, inflation and supply chain concerns are worrying investors. So, we think it could be wise to avoid Carvana (CVNA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) now because they look significantly overvalued. Moreover, they are rated ‘Strong Sell’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major stock market indexes rallied last week thanks to a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season. According to a Factset report, 80% of the S&P 500 companies that have so far reported third-quarter results have beaten EPS estimates, which is above the 76% five-year average.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week

Netflix reports earnings after market close on Tuesday, followed by Tesla just 24 hours later. Q3 will likely provide important insights into both companies' growth stories. Can Netflix's subscriber growth reaccelerate after slowing recently?. As earnings season continues to unfold, this week's reports are particularly exciting. Two growth stocks reporting...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, bargains can still be found. This stock trio offers a healthy blend of growth and value. For much of the past 19 months, investors have enjoyed a historic run in the broader market. Following the quickest decline of at least 30% in the S&P 500's storied history during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index took less than 17 months from hitting its trough to double in value. It's the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy