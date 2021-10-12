CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do I have to send my daughter to her father?

My daughter is 12 years old. She says her dad is mean to her and doesn't do anything with her and she doesn't want to go to him. Now her father and myself have a custody agreement in place but it has not been modified at all not even when she started to school. I don't want to make her go if he is being mean to her but I don't know if I'm allowed to keep her home because of the custody order. And the court here says she is too young for her opinion to matter which I think is wrong.

